Crow, Kruse lead Strath Haven to shutout

Gretchen Crow and Elisa Kruse tallied a goal each to lead Strath Haven to a 2-0 nonleague win over Friends’ Central in its season opener. Crow got things started with a goal in the 29th minute and Kruse put the game away in the 65th while goalie Carly Perlman had two saves in net for the Panthers (1-0).

Also in nonleague action:

Springfield 1, Great Valley 1 >> Olivia Little scored the lone goal for the Cougars off a great feed from Carli Johnston in the first half and goalie Molly Ryan made 10 saves in a game that was called eight minutes into overtime because of lightning.

Garnet Valley 1, Avon Grove 1 >> Kayla Morey set up Alyssa Saito for a first-half goal, which gave the Jaguars an early lead, and Lauren Dorf made two saves, in a game that was suspended in the 70th minute.

Agnes Irwin 0, Westtown 0 >> Natalie Pansini had two shots on goal and Maria Pansini also had a shot on net while goalie Sarah McConnon was stout with 20 saves for Agnes Irwin.