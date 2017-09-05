Courtney Lubbe is new athletic director at Agnes Irwin

Rosemont >> The Agnes Irwin School recently announced that Courtney Lubbe has joined the school as Athletic Director.

“The members of the search committee and I were impressed with Courtney’s athletic and wellness philosophy, coaching record, engaging communication style, keen intellect, and strong business acumen,” said Dr. Wendy Hill, Head of School. “We look forward to her contribution to continuing the strong legacy of Agnes Irwin athletics.”

Prior to joining Agnes Irwin, Lubbe held various positions within the athletic program at Convent of the Sacred Heart, New York City’s oldest independent school for girls, most recently as Acting Head of Athletics and Wellness. In that position, she was responsible for managing the physical education and wellness programs, in addition to a strong athletics program fielding 34 teams and over 40 coaches.

“From the moment I stepped on campus, the energy and enthusiasm from the students, faculty, staff and coaches was immediately evident,” said Lubbe. “Agnes Irwin’s commitment to providing programs of excellence in athletics, physical education and wellness is inspiring. I am honored to lead the athletic endeavors of this special community.”

A native of Washington Crossing, Lubbe was a standout lacrosse player from 2006-2010 for four-time Ivy League Champion University of Pennsylvania, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, and was named to the Tewaaraton Trophy Watch List in 2010. She subsequently received a Master of Science in Sports Management from Columbia University, where she also served for three years as assistant coach for lacrosse.