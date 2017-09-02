Spahr’s timely goal gives Haverford School and overtime win

Jackson Spahr scored the winning goal in overtime to lift The Haverford School soccer team to a 2-1 nonleague decision over Gilman School (Md.) Saturday.

Spahr’s tally was assisted by Parker Gravina. Nik Golz found the back of the net off a feed from Nick Pippis.

Will Baltrus made two saves in goal for the Fords (1-1-1).

Sun Valley 2, Upper Darby 0 >> Zach Montgomery’s two-goal performance — one in each half — set the tone for the Vanguards. Jack Segool made 14 saves in net for his first career shutout.