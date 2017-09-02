Pottsgrove girls soccer wins Sun Valley Invitational

Skylar Glass’ two-goal showing included the game-winner for the Pottsgrove girls soccer team as it edged Sun Valley, 3-2, Saturday in the championship game of the second annual Sun Valley Invitational.

Glass staked the Falcons to a 1-0 halftime lead with a goal assisted by Becca Delp. Delp upped the locals’ lead to 2-0 in the second half before the host Vanguards pulled even on goals by Madelyn Mager and Samantha Bowen.

Glass then got the clincher, Lexi Zook on the assist. Summer Walker contributed six-save goaltending to the Pottsgrove effort.

Daniel Boone 1, Schuylkill Valley 1 >> The Blazers and Panthers traded second-half goals in forcing a tie in their non-divisional matchup of Berks Conference member schools.

Hannah Starolis scored a goal for Boone while Madison Stichter tallied for Schuylkill Valley.