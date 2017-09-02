Oldman leads the way for Sun Valley

Sun Valley received goals from six players on the way to a 6-0 shutout over Upper Darby at the Vanguard Invitational late Friday.

Samantha Bowen, Olivia Lambert, Casey Purfield, Leah Roth, Jacqueline Oldham and Chiara Robinson all tallied for the Vanguards. Oldman also dished two assists and goalies Amy Parker and Kyra Green combined for one save.

Elisabeth Morgan and Julia Skwirut excelled in the midfield for Sun Valley (1-0).

Ridley 5, Upper Darby 0 >> At the Vanguard Invitational, Kayley Smith notched a hat trick and Gianna Volpone and Emily Cooper impressed on defense for the Green Raiders (1-1-0) Saturday.

Pottsgrove 2, Ridley 1 >> Micah Schiavo accounted for her team’s lone goal as the Green Raiders lost a nailbiter. Sydney Zimmerman was solid between the posts, stopping eight shots late Friday.