McCabe leads Perkiomen Valley past Pottsgrove

Perkiomen Valley 1, Pottsgrove 0 >> Matt McCabe scored the game’s lone goal in the 15th minute as the Vikings picked up a PAC non-divisional win over the Falcons.

Mike Weir assisted the eventual game-winner while Andrew Daubenspeck came up with five saves to earn the shutout. Pottsgrove keeper Ryan Long made 15 saves in net.

Spring-Ford 1, Central Bucks East 0 >> The Rams were able to tally a win against the perennial Suburban One standout Patriots.

After a 1-1 tie last season, Spring-Ford was able to secure a victory this time around. Nate Alban headed off a Cole Dampf throw in the 37th minute.

Hunter Hudak was strong in goal, recording 11 saves as East pushed hard in the second half, looking for an equalizer.

Oley Valley 2, Daniel Boone 0 >> Jaegar Frangakis and John Pierdomenico each had a goal and an assists as the Lnyx defeated the Blazers.

Evan Travis had a three-save day in goal for Boone.