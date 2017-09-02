Kayla Barr leads Downingtown East past Spring-Ford

Downingtown East 7, Spring-Ford 0 >> The Cougars were all over the Rams from the start en route to picking up a non-conference win.

Kayla Barr scored twice and added an assist while Paige Wolfe finished with a goal and an assist. Kristen Grebe and Ashley Della Guardia combined for five Spring-Ford saves.

Palmyra 2, Owen J. Roberts 0 >> Laura Wadas accounted for all Palmyra’s points in a non-league victory over the Wildcats.

Wadas scored both her goals in the first half, assisted in order by Kristen Robinson and Nicole Shank. Cassie Mickelsavage had a two-save day in goal for Owen J.

Brandywine Heights 1, Daniel Boone 0 >> Cassi Bortz scored off an assist from Hannah Moser to account for the game’s lone goal, and accounted for the Bullets’ margin of victory over the Blazers in a non-divisional pairing of Berks Conference member schools.