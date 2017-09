TJ Brooks logged four goals and two steals to lead The Haverford School to a 14-8 win over Mount St. Joseph (N.J.).

David Gobora (four steals), Ryan LaRocca, John Nelligan (two assists) and Matt LaRocca all contributed two goals for the Fords. Matej Sekulic added three assists, while goalie Jason Chen finished with 12 saves.

Haverford School 9, Gillman (Md.) 7 >> Brooks showed the way with five goals, two assists, seven steals and two blocks. Nelligan chipped in with two goals and five assists.