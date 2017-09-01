Solanco grounds its way past Pottstown, 48-19

The Solanco High School football team didn’t do anything deceitful Friday night.

The Golden Mules racked up all 242 of their net yards on the ground, eventually barreling their way to a season-opening 48-19 win over visiting Pottstown.

Senior Alex McDonald scored three times — twice returning kickoffs to the endzone — as three different rushers eventually found paydirt on the night.

With the result, Pottstown drops to 0-2 on the season fresh off last week’s loss against Sun Valley.

Pottstown’s strength on the night proved to be the air. Quarterbacks Josiah Wiggins and Owen Morton combined for 191 yards passing to go along with two touchdowns and two interceptions on the night.

The Trojans also racked up 144 rushing yards on 29 carries.

Trailing 21-0 in the second quarter, Wiggins hit Nehemiah Figueroa for a 46-yard touchdown strike.

A few possessions later, trailing 48-7, Morton threw a 55-yard strike before Anthony Wiggins then closed out the scoring with a 15-yard scoring rush.

Pottstown will play host to Bishop Shanahan this coming Friday night under the lights at Grigg Memorial Stadium.

Northeastern 27, Daniel Boone 12 >> The Blazers lost their season opener at the hands of Northeastern.