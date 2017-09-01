BUCKS FOOTBALL ADVANCE: Pennsbury ready for Penn Wood in opener

You would have to dig deep into the record books to find the last time all five of the local Lower Bucks County football teams opened their seasons with wins.

While it’s true some of them did not exactly face stellar competition, the bottom line is they all won last week and it’s not too early to say there are going to be a host of entertaining and competitive Suburban One National Leagues games this season.

This week figures to be more difficult with Neshaminy hosting an always tough Pennridge squad and heavy underdog Council Rock North headed to Central Bucks South.

Also of note, Bristol will get what promises to be a strong season underway when it hosts the Academy of New Church.

Penn Wood (0-1) at Pennsbury (1-0), tonight, 7 p.m. >> Of all the locals, Pennsbury had arguably the most impressive win last week when it handed defending District 1 Class 5A champion Academy Park is first home loss since 2013. With North Penn looming next week, the win was huge in order for the Falcons to avoid a possible 1-2 start. Quarterback Zach DeMarchis had a big game for Pennsbury by rushing for 139 yards on eight carries and throwing two TD passes to Dave Burke. Penn Wood was 7-4 last year and does have some athletes, but it also just got whacked by Souderton, 37-14.

Pennridge (1-0) at Neshaminy (1-0), tonight, 7 p.m. >> The Redskins will have to play better offensively than they did last week against Roman Catholic. Pennridge lost to the Skins twice last year, but both games were close. As usual the Rams have a big and physical line. The physical nature of Pennridge is reflected in the fact its quarterback stands 6-6 and weighs 250. Pennridge won its opener against Norristown, 41-7, by churning out over 300 yards on the ground. Ram linebacker Nick Tarburton (6-4, 240) has already committed to Penn State. Neshaminy must hit some passes.

Truman (1-0) at Avon Grove (0-1), tonight , 7 p.m. >> Look for another big night from Truman’s newly-installed Wing-T. Avon Grove just lost to Kennett, while Truman opened with a 48-0 win in which David Akinwande ran for 114 yards and two TDs, and QB Dylan Snelling had three TDs. You can just feel the excitement growing in Bristol Township.

Bensalem (1-0) at William Tennent (0-1) tonight, 7 p.m. >> The Owls opened with a 20-14 win in which the dangerous Keith Parrish ran for 129 yards on just six carries. This performance was a continuation from last year when Parrish averaged 10 yards per touch. William Tennent, meanwhile, got blasted by Upper Moreland, 41-14.

Council Rock South (1-0) at Central Bucks West (1-0), tonight, 7 p.m. >> After starting a host of underclassmen the previous year, Rock South came out strong with a 28-0 romp over Cheltenham. Quarterback Christian Jabbar showed he’s ready for a productive year by completing 12 of 16 passes for 160 yards and two TDs. C.B. West opened with a 21-13 victory against Hatboro-Horsham. Linebacker Jake Reichwan anchors a solid West defense, but Rock South should be able to put the clamps on the Bucks’ running game.

Council Rock North (1-0) at Central Bucks South (1-0), tonight, 7 p.m. >> The Indians squeezed past West Chester East to equal their win total of all of last year. The speedy Mike Welde showed the way with over 100 rushing yards on 22 carries. This game will be much more difficult. South opened with a 34-6 destruction of Abington, which lost only to Neshaminy in SONL play a year ago, and is very strong on the defensive side of the ball.

Valley Forge (0-1) at Morrisville (0-1), tonight, 7 p.m. >> Both team were trounced in their openers with the Cadets falling to Harriton, 35-7, and Morrisville getting Steamrolled (pun intended) at Steelton-Highspire. Valley Forge is the defending District 1 Class 2A champion, but lost a lot to graduation. It did get a welcome addition in former Cinnaminson player Ed Davilla.

New Church (0-0) at Bristol (0-0), tonight, 7 p.m. >> This is the first game for both teams and getting a scouting report on New Church is difficult. On the other hand, New Church was 1-8 last year and will be facing a senior-dominated Warrior squad with plenty of weapons that has been pointing to this season for the last two years. A Mercy Rule victory would be no surprise.

Conwell-Egan (1-0) at Archbishop Carroll (1-0) in Wildwood, today, 4 p.m. >> You have to like the chances of the Eagles winning the last installment of the “Boardwalk Bowl,” The team certainly looked good last week when it destroyed New Hope, 55-14, as highly-recruited Division 1 running back Pat Garwo ran wild for 157 yards and four touchdowns. Carroll is coming off a 48-12 win over Olney, but you don’t want to make too much out of a win over the Philadelphia Public League team and it did win only one game a year ago.