Spring-Ford, Methacton girls tennis pick up PAC wins

Spring-Ford 6, Perkiomen Valley 1 >> The Rams posted a clean sweep of the doubles bracket on their way to a PAC win over the Vikings.

Tori Alexander posted a 6-0, 1-6, 7-5 win over Jasmine Morris at No. 1 singles while Jessica Leach posted a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles. Nadja Townsend had PV’s lone win at No. 2 singles, a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 victory.

Methacton 7, Pottstown 0 >> The Warriors pulled off a near-clean sweep of their PAC match with the Trojans.

Pottstown’s lone game win came from Gianna Epps at first singles. It was all Methacton otherwise.