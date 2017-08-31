Souderton visits Quakertown for 309 Bowl

With both teams coming off impressive wins in their opening games, Souderton Area and Quakertown each hope to get to 2-0 Friday night when they do battle in the annual “309 Bowl” at Quakertown High’s Alumni Field.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Big Red rolled to a 37-14 win over Penn Wood last week in its non-league opener while the Panthers held off Central Bucks East 15-12.

Souderton prevailed in last year’s match-up, winning 26-20 over Quakertown. The win helped Big Red along to a District 1-6A Playoff berth while the Panthers rallied from a rough start to finish 6-6 on the season.

Defense did it for Souderton last week.

Big Red never let Penn Wood into the contest early, racking up three first-half interceptions and a pair of sacks. Senior defensive tackle Trevor Watts imposed his will along the line of scrimmage.

Big Red’s offense combined for 171 rushing yards in the victory, with Jeremy Tammaro gaining 77 out of Big Red’s Wing-T formation. With timely passing, quarterback Dean Dipisa completed six of eight throws for 63 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Indians.

Souderton would like the same kind of ball control and smothering defense it got in Week One. Big Red will need to contain wide receiver Tim Shevlin, whose big-play ability was showcased last week in the win over the Patriots.

Shevlin hauled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Brad Bryan, which would ultimately produce the winning points in the game. The two programs split the last two match-ups. In what was an annual showdown, the Panthers prevailed 24-21 back in 2013 and then — after two seasons in which the two teams did not play — Souderton took last year’s contest, 26-20.

Quakertown has Central Bucks West next week before opening up its Suburban One League American Conference schedule and Souderton Area gets Hatboro-Horsham before opening Continental play.