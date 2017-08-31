Reporter/Times Herald Area Football Preview Capsules

METHACTON AT POTTSGROVE

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Pottsgrove High School

Records: The Warriors are 0-1 overall and 0-0 in the Pioneer Athletic Conference Division 1; Pottsgrove is 1-0 overall and 0-0 in the PAC Division II.

Last Week: Methacton fell hard to Truman, 48-0. The Falcons shut out West Catholic 14-0.

Last Meeting: The Falcons rolled 48-14 over the Warriors.

Players to Watch:: Methacton quarterback Will Roese ran for 31 yards last week, threw for 24. It was a dismal showing by the offense all together but Roese’s versatility could be key. He will have to steer clear of defensive end Ryan Bodolus.

Prediction: Pottsgrove 28, Methacton 7.

INTERBORO AT NORRISTOWN

Time/Place: Saturday, 1 p.m., at Norristown High School

Records: The Eagles are 0-1 overall and 0-0 in the PAC Division II; the Bucs are 1-0 overall and 0-0 in the Delaware Valley League.

Last Week: Norristown lost 41-7 to Pennridge. Interboro downed Strath Haven 26-13.

Last Meeting: The Bucs blanked the Eagles 35-0.

Players to Watch:: Kalie Kuyateh broke loose for 134 yards and two touchdowns last week for the Bucs. The Eagles, meanwhile, need a big game from quarterback Izaiah Webb.

Prediction: Interboro 35, Norristown 7

PERKIOMEN VALLEY AT UPPER DUBLIN

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Upper Dublin High School

Records: Perk Valley is 1-0 overall and 0-0 in the PAC Division 1; the Cardinals are 0-0 overall and 0-0 in the SOL American.

Where they’re ranked: PV is No. 9 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.

Last Week: The Vikings blanked Downingtown West 38-0. Upper Dublin was idle.

Last Meeting: The two teams did not play in 2016.

Players to Watch:: PV quarterback Cole Peterlin did it all last week, throwing for 161 and rushing for 151. Upper Dublin linebacker Max Winebrake will have Peterlin on his radar.

Prediction: Perkiomen Valley 26, Upper Dublin 14

SUN VALLEY AT POPE JOHN PAUL II

Time/Place: Saturday, 1 p.m., at Pope John Paul II High School

Records: The Vanguards are 1-0 overall and 0-0 in the Ches-Mont American Division; the Golden Panthers are 1-0 overall and 0-0 in the PAC Division II.

Last Week: Sun Valley won 27-7 over Pottstown. PJP walloped Penncrest 43-7.

Last Meeting: Sun Valley won a shootout, 40-25, over the Golden Panthers.

Players to Watch:: Sun Valley quarterback Anthony Ellis had an efficient night throwing the ball last week and also did a little damage with his legs. PJP’s pass coverage got off to a rousing start last week, with two INT returns for touchdowns, including one by A.J. Natale.

Prediction: Pope John Paul II 17, Sun Valley 16

SPRING-FORD AT CHESTER

Time/Place: Saturday, 10:30 a.m., at Chester High School

Records: Spring-Ford is 0-1 overall and 0-0 in the PAC Division 1; Chester is 0-1 overall and 0-0 in the Delaware Valley League.

Last Week: The Rams fell 26-17 to Unionville. Chester lost 40-6 to Haverford.

Last Meeting: The Rams won big, 55-22, over Chester.

Players to Watch:: Justin DeFrancesco gains tough yards for the Rams in the ground game. Chester quarterback Lahneir McBride ran for a 95-yard score last week.

Prediction: Spring-Ford 24, Chester 10

UPPER MERION AT MARTIN LUTHER KING

Time/Place: Friday, 6 p.m., at Northwest SuperSite.

Records: Upper Merion is 0-1 overall and 0-0 in the PAC Division II; MLK is 0-1 overall and 0-0 in the Public League.

Last Week: The Vikings were blasted 52-22 by Radnor. The Cougars lost 20-10 to Wissahickon.

Last Meeting: The Vikings squeezed out a 16-12 win over MLK.

Players to Watch:: Despite the rout, Upper Merion quarterback Anthony Swenda threw for three touchdown passes last week. Brian Lancaster can shift gears quickly in the running game for MLK.

Prediction: Upper Merion 21, MLK 15

CENTRAL BUCKS WEST AT COUNCIL ROCK SOUTH

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Council Rock South High School

Records: The Bucks are 1-0 overall and 0-0 in the SOL Continental; Rock South is 1-0 overall and 0-0 in the SOL American.

Last Week: West got off on the winning foot with a 21-13 victory over Hatboro-Horsham. The Golden Hawks were 28-0 winners over Cheltenham.

Last Meeting: The Bucks won comfortably, 28-7, over Rock South.

Players to Watch:: Joshua Crecca got off to a solid start under center last week for the Bucks. Andrew Vera is a speedy wide receiver for the Golden Hawks.

Prediction: Central Bucks West 21, Council Rock South 18

NORTH PENN AT DOWNINGTOWN EAST

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Downingtown West High School

Records: The Knights are 0-1 overall and 0-0 in the SOL Continental; East is 1-0 overall and 0-0 in the Ches-Mont National Division.

Where they’re ranked: NP is No. 7 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20; Downingtown East is No. 8.

Last Week: The Knights came all the way back from a 28-0 deficit to get within 28-21 of La Salle, but ultimately fell 41-28. The Cougars ran away to a 47-6 win over PW.

Last Meeting: The Knights shut down the Cougars, 23-7.

Players to Watch:: Xzavier Gorski logged 78 yards rushing and a touchdown last week for the Knights. East has a good runner of its own in Brassir Stocker, who reached the end zone twice in Week One.

Prediction: North Penn 21, Downingtown East 14

PENNRIDGE AT NESHAMINY

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Neshaminy High School

Records: The Rams are 1-0 overall and 0-0 in the SOL Contintal; the Skins are 1-0 overall and 0-0 in the SOL National.

Where they’re ranked: Neshaminy is No. 11 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20; Pennridge is No. 13.

Last Week: Pennridge had a high-powered 41-7 win over Norristown. The Skins shut down Roman Catholic 14-7.

Last Meeting: The Skins held on for a 31-24 victory over the Rams.

Players to Watch:: Ryan Garner finds the running lanes for Pennridge and turns them into nice gains. The Skins have a ball hawk in the secondary in Marcus Griffin.

Prediction: Pennridge 28, Neshaminy 21

SOUDERTON AT QUAKERTOWN

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Quakertown High School

On the air: The game will be broadcast live on the radio on 1440 AM and live online at wnpv1440.com.

Records: Souderton is 1-0 overall and 0-0 in the SOL Continental; Quakertown is 1-0 overall and 0-0 in the SOL American.

Last Week: Big Red was impressive in its opener, blowing away Penn Wood 37-14. The Panthers grinded out a 15-12 win over Central Bucks East.

Last Meeting: Big Red pulled out a 26-20 win over the Panthers.

Players to Watch:: Trevor Watts is a force at defensive tackle for the Indians. Wide receiver Tim Shevlin can get deep for Q-town.

Prediction: Souderton Area 24, Quakertown 21

PLYMOUTH WHITEMARSH AT ABINGTON

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Abington High School

Records: The Colonials are 0-1 overall and 0-0 in the SOL American; Abington is 0-1 overall and 0-0 in the SOL National.

Last Week: PW was blasted 47-6 by Downingtown East. The Ghosts were on the wrong end of a 34-6 decision to Central Bucks South.

Last Meeting: The Colonials won a defensive battle, 7-0, over the Ghosts.

Players to Watch:: Kicker Stephen Longo is a weapon for the Colonials. Linebacker Jackson Taylor delivers the lumber for the Ghosts.

Prediction: Abington 19, PW 14

PHILADELPHIA CENTRAL AT WISSAHICKON

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Wissahickon High School

Records: The Trojans are 1-0 overall and 0-0 in the SOL American; Central is 1-0 overall and 0-0 in the Public League.

Last Week: Wiss topped MLK 20-10. Central won 17-12 over George Washington.

Last Meeting: Central victored 27-21 over the Trojans.

Players to Watch:: Antaun Lloyd did some big-time running for the Trojans last week with 165 yards. Outside linebacker/running back Basheer Steed does it on both sides of the ball for Central.

Prediction: Wissahickon 20, Central 16

PARAMUS CATHOLIC (N.J.) AT ARCHBISHOP WOOD

Time/Place: Saturday, 7 p.m., at William Tennent High School

Records: The Vikings are 1-0 overall and 0-0 in the Philadelphia Catholic League Red Division; Paramus is 0-0 overall and 0-0 in the North Jersey Super Football Conference Red Division.

Where they’re ranked: Wood is No. 2 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.

Last Week: Wood edged Oxbridge Academy (Fla.) 14-13. The Paladins were idle.

Last Meeting: The two teams did not play in 2016.

Players to Watch:: The Paladins have a big boy on both lines in 320-pounder Christian Mahogany. Wood quarterback Jack Colyar threw for a touchdown and ran for another last week down in the Sunshine State.

Prediction: Wood 27, Paramus 21

PENN CHARTER AT LANSDALE CATHOLIC

Time/Place: Saturday, 10 a.m., at Ocean City High School (N.J.)

Records: Penn Charter is 0-0 overall (Independent); the Crusaders are 0-0 overall and 0-0 in the Philadelphia Catholic League Blue Division.

Last Week: Both teams were idle.

Last Meeting: The Crusaders fell in the opener 35-14 to Penn Charter.

Players to Watch:: Will Samuel throws lazers for Penn Charter. P.J. O’Connor is an enforcer at linebacker for the Crusaders.

Prediction: Lansdale Catholic 21, Penn Charter 14

SIMON GRATZ AT GERMANTOWN ACADEMY

Time/Place: Friday, 12 p.m., at Germantown Academy High School

Records: Simon Gratz is 0-1 overall and 0-0 in the Public League; the Patriots are 0-0 overall and 0-0 in the InterAC.

Where they’re ranked: GA is No. 20 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.

Last Week: Gratz lost 34-13 to Coatesville. GA was idle.

Last Meeting: The two teams did not play in 2016.

Players to Watch:: Receiver Mike Reilly is poised for a big year for the Pats. Gratz’s Amir Gillis, a Temple commit, shines at quarterback and safety.

Prediction: Germantown Academy 16, Simon Gratz 8.