Jorgensen leads Episcopal 1-2-3

Caitlin Jorgensen led a 1-2-3 Episcopal Academy sweep at the McAlpin Invitational. Jorgensen claimed the individual title in 21 minutes, 11 seconds.

EA’s Jill McEntee crossed the finish line in second place (23:43) followed by teammate Jillian Rotman (24:22) in third.

