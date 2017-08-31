Fall Sports
Jorgensen leads Episcopal 1-2-3
DiBeneditto improvises as Shanahan airs it out on Glen Mills
THORNBURY >> It wasn’t the way most quarterbacks would have handled it. Once the...
Degnan guts it out to lead Cardinal O’Hara to a win
Anna Marie Degnan overcame injury issues in the second set to put a three-set...
Colleran’s birdies lead Radnor to win
David Colleran made a pair of birdies in a 2-under par round of 34...
Spring-Ford, Methacton girls tennis pick up PAC wins
Spring-Ford 6, Perkiomen Valley 1 >> The Rams posted a clean sweep of the...