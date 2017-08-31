Guinan leads Owen J. Roberts boys golf past Pottsgrove

The Owen J. Roberts boys golf team turned in the lowest five scores en route to a 201-236 victory over Pottsgrove in their Pioneer Athletic Conference match at Kimberton Golf Club.

Frankie Guinan led the way with a 39, followed by 40s from Conrad Benford and Christian Brofft and 41s by Nick Massa and Ward McHenry. They all checked in ahead of Pottsgrove leader Wyatt Yashura’s 44.

Upper Perkiomen 219, Norristown 234 >> Though the Eagles had the two lowest scores, the Indians were able to claim the PAC victory by virtue of taking the next five spots.

Macauley Swenk carded a 42 to lead UP at Macoby Run Golf Club, followed by 43s from teammates Zach Rozanski and Brett Miller. That negated Norristown low man Josh Ryan’s 36 and Caleb Ryan’s 37, with its next three scores 50 and higher.

Gov. Mifflin 21.5, Daniel Boone 2.5 >> Colin Gabbett was the bright spot for the Blazers in their Berks Conference match with the Mustangs at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Gabbett shot a four-over-par 52 on Arrowhead’s Blue Course, good enough to account for two of Boone’s team points. The remaining half-point was scored by Ben Sjosten, with Ethan Pingitore’s 58 the Blazers’ second-lowest score.