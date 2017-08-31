Degnan guts it out to lead Cardinal O’Hara to a win

Anna Marie Degnan overcame injury issues in the second set to put a three-set victory at first singles to help Cardinal O’Hara remain undefeated with a 5-0 nonleague victory over Marple Newtown.

Degnan topped Eva Fay, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 to lead the way for the Lions. Caroline Lynch and Jessica Dougherty won in straight sets at second and third singles respectively.

Upper Darby 7, Chichester 0 >> It was a family affair for the Royals. Braya Page and Emily Gian won at first and third singles, respectively, while Page’s sister, Tia, and Gian’s cousin Christina teamed up for a straight-sets win at first doubles.

Episcopal Academy 7, Haveford 0 >> Ashley Kennedy, Bella Calistri and Eliza Aldridge swept the singles without losing a game. Sara Mackrides and Cara Harty did not drop a game at first doubles.