Colleran’s birdies lead Radnor to win

David Colleran made a pair of birdies in a 2-under par round of 34 that powered Radnor to a 189-224 Central League golf victory over Garnet Valley at Concord Country Club Thursday.

Davis Flannery and June Kim both finished a 1-over 37 for the Red Raiders. Jake Sokalsky had a birdie on the par-4 No. 3 to finish at 1-over 37 to lead Garnet Valley.

Haverford 208, Marple Newtown 223 >> Freshmen Andrew Damico and Riley Quartermain continue to make significant contributions for the Fords. Quartermain shot a career-low 5-over par 40. That included a birdie on the 452-yard par-5 third hole. Damico also finished at 5-over par.

Junior Holden fired 6-over 41 to record his season-low for the second straight day for the Fords (7-0, 3-0). Mike May topped Marple Newtown with a 45.

In the Catholic League:

Cardinal O’Hara 239, Fr. Judge 278 >> Tim Eglington and Joseph Taggart had it going for the Lions (4-2, 4-3) at Paxon Hollow Golf Club.

Eglington and Taggart both fired 38s, which was just 3-over par. Luke Pastore and Ryan Calderaro finished at 4-over 40.

In nonleague action:

Ridley 234, Glen Mills 282 >> Ethan Pecko took overall medal honors with a 5-over 51 to pace the Green Raiders at The Golf Course at Glen Mills. Mike Wallen drained a 20-foot birdie put from off the green on No. 8. He finished at 44.