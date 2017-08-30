Tori Alexander heads Spring-Ford’s win over Phoenixville

Spring-Ford 5, Phoenixville 2 >> A sweep of the doubles bracket proved key for the Rams in their PAC season-opening win over the Phantoms.

Tori Alexander at first singles, and the third-doubles team of Rachel Reiniger and Tessa Renner, had the best showings for Spring-Ford, each dropping just two games. Phoenixville’s points came from Gina Brown (second) and Alex Rieg (third) in singles.

Perkiomen Valley 7, Pottsgrove 0 >> Straight-set victories by Jasmine Morris, and the third-doubles team of Angelina Gizzio and Irina Koleva, headed the Vikings’ sweep of their PAC match with the Falcons.

Morris and the Gizzio/Koleva tandem won in 6-0, 6-0 verdicts. Pottsgrove’s best showing came at first doubles, where Makenzie Murphy and Jaelyn Kennedy forced PV’s team of Olivia Newman and Nour Mimouni to three sets — the first going to a tiebreaker before being decided.

Methacton 7, Pope John Paul II 0 >> A strong showing in the doubles bracket helped the Warriors sweep the Golden Panthers in their PAC match.

Methacton’s four duos lost just a combined seven games, with the teams of Rachael Dorn/Angie Kuang (second) and Anna Hilles/Katie Chen (fourth) losing just one apiece. PJP’s best showing came at third singles, where Jordan Miller extended Claire Jablonski to three sets.

Owen J. Roberts 7, Boyertown 0 >> Solid play in the singles bracket was key to the Wildcats opening their PAC schedule with a sweep of the Bears.

Elaina Lee’s 6-0, 6-0 run at first singles headed OJR’s effort in the bracket, which saw them lose just a combined four games. The best individual showing for Boyertown came at second doubles, where the duo of Jillian Leary and Samira Weckmueller won seven games.

Berks Catholic 4, Daniel Boone 3 >> A sweep of the doubles bracket was the highlight for the Blazers in their Berks Conference match with the Saints.

Boone’s doubles duos of Dominique Viola/Paige McDonald and Demi Kishbaugh/Rachael Haag won their pro-set duels by respective scores of 10-5 and 10-4. The Blazers’ other point was scored by Annika Swanson at third singles.