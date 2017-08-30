Simenson leads Phoenixville’s charge past Spring-Ford

Phoenixville 181, Spring-Ford 196 >> Grace Simenson claimed low-score honors in leading the Phantoms to victory over the Rams at Linfield National.

Simenson’s nine-hole card of 43 was complemented by teammates Allison Bradley’s 44 and Morgan Frampton 45, They all finished ahead of Spring-Ford low-scorer Bryce Armor, who had a 46.

Methacton 189, Perkiomen Valley 209 >> Emma Lawrie was the runaway leader for the Warriors in their PAC victory over the Vikings at Skippack.

Lawrie’s 37 put her almost 10 strokes ahead of PV low-scorer Katie Pupillo’s 47. Methacton carded the next three scores, a 50 by Riley Thomas and 51s from Ashley Liu and Jackie McCue.