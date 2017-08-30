Methacton boys golf opens up season with a win

Compared to the rest of the Pioneer Athletic Conference, the Methacton boys golf team is off to a late start.

Nevertheless, the Warriors themselves got themselves started off on the right foot Wednesday afternoon by claiming a 183-212 win over Upper Perkiomen at Skippack Golf Club (par-35).

Dylan Lasecki shot an even-par 35 for the four-time defending PAC champions while Andrew Catania and Nick Martin both followed at 1-over 36. John Cooper (37) and A.J. Thomas (39) rounded out the Methacton scorecard.

Deion Doperak took low-man honors for Upper Perk with a 39 while Derek Noark shot a 41.