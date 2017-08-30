Connect with us

Boys Golf

Lower Merion golfers edge Garnet Valley

The Lower Merion golf team edged Garnet Valley, 232-234, in rainy conditions Tuesday. Will Horn led Lower Merion with a 43 while Jake Sakalsky was the low scorer for Garnet Valley with a 40.

