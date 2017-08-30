Episcopal Academy girls tennis team looking strong

The Episcopal Academy girls’ tennis team, which posted a 7-6 record last fall, is off to a good start this fall, winning the Downingtown East Cougar Classic against Downingtown East, Downingtown West and Harriton.
EA returns its entire singles lineup from last fall, with the addition of eighth-grader Ashley Kennedy at first singles.
“We were excited to start this season,” said EA head coach Whit Powell. “We lost All-Inter-Ac and All-Main Line performers Eloise Nimoityn and Emily Beinkampen at first doubles, who finished with the most doubles wins in EA history, but captain Sam Macrides and sophomore Cara Harty are anxious to fill that position. We’ve added some athletes to this year’s squad – Caroline Burt, Libby Baum and Ellie Ruggiero all excel in other sports but have brought great energy and talent to the team.
“As always, our depth is our strength and will be directly linked to any team success we have. Captains Lily Stavropolous and Neha Mukherjee anchor the back end of the doubles ladder. We have a very difficult non-league schedule before school starts.”
