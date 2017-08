The Spring-Ford boys golf team maintained its leading pace in the Pioneer Athletic Conference Tuesday with a 202-210 victory over Pope John Paul II.

Ben Pochet shot an even-par 36 at Turtle Creek Golf Club to lead the Rams (3-0), who also got a 38 from Josh Brauer. Jack Straub carded a 42 ahead of matching 43s by Steven Stumpo and Luke Watson.

Pope John Paul II was led by J.T. Spina’s round of 39. David Antoniuk and Greg Hiriak followed with 40s while Courtney Caiola and Ben Grimm added 44s.