Patrick Garwo carries Conwell-Egan Catholic football to win over New Hope-Solebury

BRISTOL TWP. >> Conwell-Egan Catholic junior running back Patrick Garwo led the Eagles to a resounding opening night victory over 2016 Bicentennial Athletic League champion New Hope-Solebury in a battle of non-league foes Aug. 25 at the recently refurbished Henry Morgan Stadium at Harry S Truman High.

Garwo reached the end zone five times – once through the air and four times as part of the Philadelphia Catholic League rival Eagles’ ground assault that gained nearly 400 yards. Adorned with nine Division 1 offers, Garwo scored all four of Egan’s touchdowns in the first half including a 40-yard TD catch from junior quarterback Alex Goldsby, who is playing his first year under center.

Egan was up 21-0 by the time the Lions broke through offensively on a 30-yard TD pass from NH-S senior quarterback Nick Garritano to classmate Hunter Pala. The Eagles answered with a 59-yard scoring run by Garwo that put CEC on top 28-7 heading into the lockerroom.

Coming back from the break, Garwo reached the end zone on a 63-yard TD run.

While New Hope answered with a 64-yard scoring run by senior Jesse Capriotti, Egan closed the battle out with three more rushing touchdowns, two by junior Terome Mitchell and one by freshman Andrew Garwo on a 43-yard TD run.

The Eagles made seven of eight extra-point kicks with senior placekicker Jack Barreras hitting for a half-dozen and sophomore Luke Jackson making good on the last one in the fourth quarter.

Pat Garwo totaled 157 yards rushing on 12 carries, Goldsby rushed 10 times for 90 yards and Mitchell carried the football 56 yards on eight touches.

Last season, Patrick Garwo rushed for 895 yards on 136 carries, despite missing a pair of postseason contests for Conwell-Egan, which captured the District 12 Class AAA Championship. Patrick scored 16 touchdowns last year, including 15 rushing TDs.

The 5-10, 205-pound first team All-Catholic senior has garnered offers from at least nine Division 1 programs including Rutgers, Army, Maryland, Morgan State and North Carolina. In addition to the aforementioned schools, Patrick has received offers from Temple, Syracuse, Wisconsin and Virginia.

Egan (1-0) travels to Wildwood, N.J. Friday, Sept. 1 for a 4 p.m. matchup at Byrne Community Center’s Maxwell Field where they will do battle against PCL rival Archbishop Carroll. The Eagles toppled Carroll, 21-7, last year in the War at the Shore.

New Hope (0-1) will cross the Delaware River Friday, Sept. 1 when it will take on South Hunterdon. The Lions won the Battle of the Bridges last Thanksgiving, defeating the Skyland Conference rival by a 45-0 score.

TOP PHOTO: Conwell-Egan junior RB Patrick Garwo, seen here in the 2016 PIAA District 1/12 Class AAA sub-regional semifinals, rushed for 257 yards and five touchdowns in last Friday’s 55-14 win over New Hope-Solebury. (Steve Sherman – 21st-Century Media)

Conwell-Egan 55, New Hope-Solebury 14

(August 25 at Truman)

New Hope-Solebury (0-1) 0 7 7 0 – 14

Conwell-Egan (1-0) 7 21 20 7 – 55

SUMMARY

CE — Patrick Garwo 4 run (Jack Barreras kick).

CE — Garwo 40 pass from Alex Goldsby (Barreras kick)

CE — Garwo 1 run (Barreras kick)

NHS — Hunter Pala 30 pass from Nick Garritano (Logan Waterman kick)

CE — Garwo 59 run (Barreras kick)

CE — Patrick Garwo 63 run (Barreras kick)

NHS — Jesse Capriotti 64 run (Waterman kick)

CE — Terome Mitchell 7 run (Barreras kick)

CE — Mitchell 13 run (kick failed)

CE — Andrew Garwo 43 run (Luke Jackson kick)