Hill School’s Drew Steinmetz takes first at PGA Junior Tournament

Drew Steinmetz, a junior at The Hill School, took first place overall at Monday’s Philadelphia Section PGA Junior Tour at North Hills Country Club in Glenside, PA.

Steinmetz fired a two-under 69 to better the field of 12 players by eight strokes. He finished the round with two bogeys but mixed in four birdies, including a run of two straight on Nos. 15 and 16.

Classmate Jack Murray finished tied for second place with Ambler’s Jack Marvin at six-over 77. Murray had two birdies, five bogeys and a triple bogey on No. 16.

It’s a promising sign for the Hill School’s golf program, which will begin its season next week. Entering the season as the reigning Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association (PAISAA) champs, the Blues were hoping to see some players step up and make major contributions as a means to earning their role.

Monday’s result should play a huge factor.

As for the area’s local matches:

Boys golf

Owen J. Roberts 205, Twin Valley 239 >> Ward McHenry took low-round honors in leading the Wildcats past the Raiders in non-conference play at French Creek.

McHenry shot a 4-over 39 while Ryan Glenn followed with a 40 to go along with 42’s from Nick Massa, Ben Samuelson and Christian Brofft. Luke Morocko paced Twin Valley with a 42.

Wilson 21.5, Daniel Boone 2.5 >> The Blazers dropped a Berks Conference I matchup against the Bulldogs at Arrowhead (Par 48, 12 holes).

Wilson’s Dylan Audi posted a round-best 4-under 44 to post a 3-0 sweep in the No. 1 slot while Mitch Gallo followed with a 1-over 49 at No. 3 for a sweep. Colton Yenser shot a team-low 52 for Boone at No. 1.

Girls golf

Methacton 186, Boyertown 199 >> Emma Lawrie turned in a low-round 3-over 35 in leading the Warriors over the Bears in a PAC win at Skippack Golf Course.

Riley Thomas followed with a 46 along with Susan Schafer (50) and Ashley Liu (52). Savanna Haas shot a 44 while Abby Beidler followed with a 50.