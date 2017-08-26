Mullarkey, Margolis lead Radnor in rout

Radnor quarterback Sean Mullarkey was perfect through the air to lead Radnor to a 52-22 drubbing of Upper Merion in the teams’ nonleague season opener Friday night.

Mullarkey was 8-for-8 with 139 yards and three touchdown passes, including a 63-yard connection with Jahmair Rider. Vernon Harper was the recipient of Mullarkey’s other two scoring strikes.

Taylor Margolis rushed for a game-high 77 yards with two TDs, .

Radnor jumped out to a 21-0 after the first quarter and led at halftime, 28-9. The Raiders scored three more TDs in the third quarter to blow the game wide open.

Upper Merion quarterback Anthony Swenda finished with three touchdown passes. Running back Zaire Savage led the Vikings with 126 rushing yards and two TDs.