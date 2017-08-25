Vanguards overcome mistakes, win going away

ASTON >> Sun Valley used its size advantage at the offensive tackle position to wear down a tough Pottstown team and pull away with a 27-7 win in the season opener for both teams.

The Vanguards (1-0) rushed 45 times for 263 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Sun Valley overcame some blunders in the first half, including an interception that quarterback Anthony Ellis would surely like to have back and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that ended a drive with seconds left in the first half and the ball at the one-yard line.

Sun Valley first year head coach Greg “Bubba” Bernhardt talked about how his team’s errors detracted from its overall performance.

“We came out and did exactly what we wanted to do and what we thought we could do,” Bernhardt said. “I think our mistakes made this game a little bit closer than it should have been.

“We’re up 13-0 and it’s second and one, sure we’re going up top, and then we turn the ball over. The good thing is we came out and did what we wanted to do. We thought we could establish the run, we did that.”

Pottstown also missed out on some early opportunities in the game with four fumbles, losing two plus untimely penalties to end drives.

Trojans head coach Mark Fischer talked about his team’s mistakes.

“Missed opportunities and we’ve just got to get better from this,” Fischer said. “This doesn’t define our season or who we are at this point. Of course, you have to give credit to Sun Valley. They’re a big, physical team. But we have to have a positive outlook, come out and turn this around next week.”

The Trojans were led by senior quarterback Owen Morton (10 of 16 for 92 yards), including a six-yard touchdown pass to Josiah Wiggins in the second quarter.

The Vanguards were led by Charlie Wendling, who rushed 22 times for 129 yards and a touchdown, and Caliph Jones, who rushed for 63 yards and a score on 13 carries.

Sun Valley’s tackles are imposing. Right tackle Shane Luedtke is listed at 6-foot-3, 315 pounds, Adam Figorski is on the left and is a healthy 6-6, 290. That’s a lot of tackle.

Luedtke, a senior, said his line tries to stay consistent and trust the running backs.

“We go out and we execute everything we need to do,” Luedtke said. “When we need a big play, the line delivers and the running backs definitely delivered.”

Sun Valley did wear down Pottstown’s defensive line in the second half. To be fair, the Trojans’ defense was facing an uphill battle all game.

Bernhardt said his team’s ability to stay strong toward the end of games will be a major asset this year.

“I think we’re in good shape,” Bernhardt said. “We condition a lot. We thought we had that advantage tonight, that we could keep wearing on them and eventually wear them out.”