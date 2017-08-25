Hail Mary rains on Marple Newtown’s Florida trip

For 47 minutes, the Marple Newtown football team was on its way to the perfect ending for its Florida trip.

Then Florida State University High School intervened in dramatic fashion.

Bryson Hill found Will Haigler for a 64-yard touchdown with 33 seconds to play as FSU High overcome an 18-point, fourth-quarter deficit for a 19-18 win Friday night.

Marple’s defense forced three turnovers to keep FSU off the board for three quarters. Marlon Weathers punched in a touchdown in the final minute of the first half and added a 33-yard score in the third quarter off an Alden Mathes interception. Anthony Paoletti connected with Dash Dulgerian for a long touchdown early in the fourth, but FSU High clawed back late.