Wissahickon tunes up with scrimmage win over Germantown Academy

WHITPAIN >> It was a hole-in-one.

But it counted as a three.

That was the kind of crazy day that Cristea Park endured Wednesday afternoon when the Wissahickon golf team topped Germantown Academy, 206-222, at Bluestone Country Club in a match both coaches classified as a scrimmage.

“This is only our third day out,” said Patriots head coach Dave Martin. “We had practice Monday and Tuesday and this is our third day, so in my mind this is a scrimmage.”

It didn’t matter to the golfers either, and that was reflected in the scores, that ran from Park’s event-best 38 to a disappointing 52 authored by GA’s Drew Hoeppner.

But to Wissahickon, on the cusp of a big match Friday against Hatboro-Horsham, the match was a welcome tune-up.

“I thought we played well,” said Trojans head coach Kevin Brady. “I think we can play a little better. Some of our players had trouble with their short game, and that’s something that needs to be improved by Friday.”

The talk of the day, however, was generated by Park, who after knocking her tee shot into the water on hole number three, passed on the drop zone, teed off again and knocked her shot right into the hole.

“The first shot I hit the hill in front and rolled into the water,” she said. “I don’t like to use the drop zone, so I teed off again and this time it hit the green and rolled in — for a three.”

The scrimmage, Brady said, was also a tune-up for a big Suburban One League American Conference match this Friday against Hatboro-Horsham.

“Hatboro-Horsham is, in my opinion, the team to beat this year,” Brady said. “They have a veteran team, and we’re very young.

“So it’s going to be a learning experience for our young players.”

Wissahickon 206, Germantown Academy 222

Cristea Park (W) 38; Teddy Davis (GA) 41; Pranay Kumar (W) 41; Eashen Jurtorla (W) 41; Ryan Booth (GA) 42; Dan Fantini (W) 43; David Evans (W) 43; Nick Schnur (GA) 46; Ryan Lafond (GA) 49; Sean Keenan (GA) 51.