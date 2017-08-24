Strath Haven birdies its way past Kennett

All five Strath Haven scorers carded birdies Thursday afternoon at Hartefeld National Golf Club. It turned out that the Panthers would need almost every last one of them.

Kevin Smith, who birdied the eighth hole on the Hartefeld back nine, brought home the low round of 38 as Haven edged Kennett, 208-210, in a nonleague battle.

Lauren Butscher (43) and Alex Lombard (44) also birdied the eighth hole. Ben Newlon’s birdie arrived on the third on the way to a 40, while David Merz birdied the sixth for his tally of 43 for Haven (2-1).

In the Central League:

Marple Newtown 222, Penncrest 242 >> Gillyoung Koh produced the low round of 42 to lead the Tigers. Mike May and Ben Sjolander chipped in 45s.

Max Elfenbein and Steve Fuessinger paced Penncrest with matching tallies of 45.

In the Catholic League:

O’Hara splits tri-match >> Michael Larkin posted the Lions’ low round of 39 at Philadelphia Country Club’s Centennial Course as O’Hara topped Lansdale Catholic, 271-299, but fell to St. Joseph’s Prep, 248-271.

Luke Savage added a seven-over 42 for O’Hara, while JP Ahearn chipped in a 45.

All four of Prep’s scorers were under 45, led by Drew Stern with a 37 and Will Keane at 38. Brandon Clark led Lansdale Catholic at 44.