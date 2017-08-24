Reporter-Area Football Preview Capsules

Truman at Methacton

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., Methacton High School.

Records: Truman is 0-0 overall and 0-0 in the Suburban One League National Conference; Methacton is 0-0 overall and 0-0 in the Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division.

Last Year: The Tigers finished 3-7, leading into the start of a new era under first-year coach Mike LaPolombara. The Warriors, struggling with numbers a season ago, finished 3-8.

Last Meeting: The two teams did not play in 2016.

Players to Watch: Truman’s Wing-T includes experienced starters in senior running backs David Akinwande, Habeeb Baba and Sayyid Sanders. Gary Knox should be a force at linebacker for the Warriors.

Prediction: Methacton 21, Truman 14.

Norristown at Pennridge

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., Helman Field, Pennridge.

Records: Norristown is 0-0 overall and 0-0 in the Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division; Pennridge is 0-0 overall and 0-0 in the Suburban One League Continental Conference.

Last Year: The Eagles finished 3-9 overall in what was their first season in the PAC. Pennridge reached the first round of the District 1-6A Playoffs.

Last Meeting: The Rams won in commanding fashion a year ago, 49-20 over the Eagles.

Players to Watch: The Eagles have a promising signal caller in Izaiah Webb, who had a 14-7 TD-to-Int ratio a season ago. The Rams have a dominant linebacker on their side in Nick Tarburton.

Prediction: Pennridge 35, Norristown 21.

Penncrest at Pope John Paul II

Time/Place: Saturday, 1 p.m., Pope John Paul II High School.

Records: Penncrest is 0-0 overall and 0-0 in the Central League; Pope John Paul II is 0-0 overall and 0-0 in the Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division.

Last Year: Penncrest suffered its third straight losing season, a 3-8 finish overall. PJP saw improvement, going from 0-11 in 2015 to 4-7 last fall.

Last Meeting: Penncrest rolled, 26-6, over PJP.

Players to Watch: Dan Cirino is one of seven returning starters on offense for the Golden Panthers and is a good guy to hand the ball off to. He’s also a factor in the passing game. Penncrest has a tough quarterback to contain in Chris Mills.

Prediction: Penncrest 28, Pope John Paul II 14.

Unionville at Spring-Ford

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., Spring-Ford High School.

Records: Unionville is 0-0 overall and 0-0 in the Ches-Mont American Division; Spring-Ford is 0-0 overall and 0-0 in the Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division.

Last Year: The Indians defended their title as division champions while the Rams powered their way to a second-place finish in their division.

Last Meeting: The Rams won big on opening night, 33-3 over Unionville.

Players to Watch: If the line is blocking well for Spring-Ford, chances are it’s because of Noah Silva, who is key up front for the Rams. J.T. Hower is a big-time deep threat for the Indians.

Prediction: Spring-Ford 26, Unionville 18.

Radnor at Upper Merion

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., Upper Merion High School.

Records: Radnor is 0-0 overall and 0-0 in the Central League; Upper Merion is 0-0 overall and 0-0 in the Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division.

Last Year: The Raiders nearly had their second straight winning season with a 5-7 finish. The Vikings slumped to a 3-9 record in 2016.

Last Meeting: Radnor was on the winning end in this match-up a year ago, 34-10.

Players to Watch: Radnor’s Joaquin Hollero can wreck an opponent’s offensive game plan. The Vikings get things snapping with center Nico Carfagno, an anchor on the offensive line.

Prediction: Radnor 27, Upper Merion 21.

Central Bucks West at Hatboro-Horsham

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., Hatboro-Horsham High School.

Records: Central Bucks West is 0-0 overall and 0-0 in the SOL Continental; Hatboro-Horsham is 0-0 overall and 0-0 in the SOL American.

Last Year: The Bucks were an improved squad, bolting to a 3-0 start before finishing 4-6 overall. The Hatters are also on the rise, coming off a third-place finish over in the American.

Last Meeting: The Bucks shut down the Hatters, 17-6, in the opener a year ago.

Players to Watch: Josh Crecca directs the Bucks’ offense from under center. Anthony Kwiatanowski runs the ball hard for the Hatters.

Prediction: Hatboro-Horsham 21, Central Bucks West 13.

Penn Wood at Souderton

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., Souderton Area High School.

Records: Penn Wood is 0-0 overall and 0-0 in the Delaware Valley League; Souderton Area is 0-0 overall and 0-0 in the SOL Continental.

Last Year: Big Red reached the District 1-6A Playoffs while Penn Wood continued its improvement, going from 0-11 and 3-7 in its two prior seasons to 7-4 in 2016.

Last Meeting: The two teams did not play in 2016.

Players to Watch: Troy Moklok could be producing some big yards in Souderton’s Wing-T. Rahiem Bowens gives the Patriots a pair of reliable hands in the passing game.

Prediction: Souderton 28, Penn Wood 19.

Downingtown East at Plymouth Whitemarsh

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., Plymouth Whitemarsh High School.

Records: Downingtown East is 0-0 overall and 0-0 in the Ches-Mont National Division; PW is 0-0 overall and 0-0 in the SOL American.

Last Year: The Colonials were an 8-3 finisher and playoff squad for the second consecutive season while the Cougars also reached the postseason, going 9-3.

Last Meeting: The two squads did not do battle in 2016.

Players to Watch: PW has a strong-armed senior QB in Stephen Maslij. Connor Munnelly can plug things up along the defensive line for the Cougars.

Prediction: Downingtown East 17, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 14.

Wissahickon at Martin Luther King

Time/Place: Friday, 6 p.m., Martin Luther King High School.

Records: Wissahickon is 0-0 overall and 0-0 in the SOL American; MLK is 0-0 overall and 0-0 in the Public League.

Last Year: A young Trojans team struggled to a 2-8 finish while MLK was just a game under .500 at 4-5.

Last Meeting: The Trojans won a 7-0 shutout a year ago.

Players to Watch: Wiss likes the play of middle linebacker Marco Rivera. The Cougars have a quick senior runner in Brian Lancaster.

Prediction: Wissahickon 20, MLK 13.

Archbishop Wood at Oxbridge (Fla.)

Time/Place: Friday, 8 p.m., Wide World of Sports, Orlando

Records: Wood is 0-0 overall and 0-0 in the Philadelphia Catholic League Red Division; Oxbridge is 0-0 overall.

Last Year: The ThunderWolves went 10-2 and made it to the second round of the playoffs down in West Palm Beach. Wood capped off an 11-3 season with a PIAA-5A State Championship.

Last Meeting: The two teams did not play in 2016.

Players to Watch: The Vikings are once again strong up front, and that has a lot to do with 6-foot-2, 265-pound Albert Glasgow. The ThunderWolves have an immovable force on the line in 330-pound Devyn Pence.

Prediction: Archbishop Wood 28, Oxbridge 27

Perkiomen Valley at Downingtown West

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Downingtown West High School

Records: The Vikings are 0-0 overall and 0-0 in the Pioneer Athletic Conference Division 1; the Whippets are 0-0 overall and 0-0 in the Ches-Mont National Division.

Last Year: The Vikings were district semifinalists last year in 6A while the Whippets had a rare down season, finishing 4-6.

Last Meeting: The Vikings pulled out a thriller, 42-41, a year ago.

Players to Watch: Remy Sell gives PV some flash in the passing game — he finished with 21 receptions a year ago and could flourish this fall. Kyle Geiser is a big, sturdy quarterback for the Whippets.

Prediction: Perkiomen Valley 35, Downingtown West 20

— Kev Hunter

La Salle at North Penn

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., Crawford Stadium, North Penn High School.

On Twitter: @mpcabrey.

On The Air: The game will be broadcast live on the radio on WNPV 1440 AM and online at wnpv1440.com.

Records: La Salle is 0-0 overall and 0-0 in the Philadelphia Catholic League Red Division. North Penn is 0-0 overall and 0-0 in the Suburban One League Continental Conference.

Last Year: North Penn finished 14-1, won the SOL Continental with a 6-0 record, won the District 1-6A title — its first district crown since 2011 — and advanced to the PIAA semifinals, where it lost to St. Joseph’s Prep 35-25. La Salle went 6-5 and 4-2 in the PCL Red and had its season end with a 35-14 loss to St. Joe’s Prep in the PCL 6A final.

Last Meeting: Reece Udinski threw four touchdown passes as North Penn ended a four-game losing skid to La Salle wiht a 33-24 victory over the Explorers in Week 1 last season.

Players to Watch: La Salle senior quarterback Isaiah Jones, who missed his junior year due to a torn ACL, is a three-star prospect according to rivals.com. North Penn senior Justis Henley was second on the Knights last season in receptions (49) and receiving yards (940) and also is a part of a strong secondary that also returns senior Dars Bowsky and junior Jon Haynes.

Prediction: North Penn 24, La Salle 21.

— Mike Cabrey