Degnan outlasts Page as O’Hara tops Upper Darby

Annamarie Degnan recovered after dropping the first set to score the decisive triumph in a 3-2 nonleague win for Upper Darby Thursday.

Degnan dropped the first set to Braya Page at first singles before recovering, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Kenzie Gardler and Mary Clare Hayden, and Lauren Logue and Kathryn Toal swept the doubles points for O’Hara in its season-opener.

Cameron Schultz survived a second-set tiebreaker to prevail in second singles for Upper Darby. Emily Gian’s triumph over Jessica Dougherty was even more dramatic: 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 for the Royal.

In other nonleague action:

Sun Valley 6, Bonner & Prendergast 1 >> It was a long day on the court for the doubles matches, each of went the full three sets only for the Vanguards to prevail.

The second doubles tandem of Hailey Foracre and Jazmine La dropped the first set, 6-4, to Sophia Pringle and Meghan Flemming before rebounding, 6-1 and 6-4. The pairings of Marissa Calvecchio and Kaitlin Lynch, and Paula Sky and Emma Ryan won tight third sets at third and fourth doubles, respectively.

Singles was a relative breeze, with Devin Cronin and Maddy Koons dropping just one game total in the first two singles flights.

Breanna Kerr notched the Pandas’ point.