Harriton, Devon Prep victorious in golf matches

The Harriton High School golf team defeated Lower Merion and Upper Darby in a tri-match at Philadelphia Country Club Tuesday. The Rams (197) were led by sophomore Oliver Forssell (37), junior Matt Stein (38), junior Max Mezrow (39), freshman Ben Sinrod (40) and sophomore David Fitzgerald (43).

For Lower Merion (232), the top scorers were Will Horn (42) and Adam Chen (44).

In other Main Line high school golf action, Devon Prep defeated New Hope, 198-216. The Tide was led by Bryan Donato (35) and Aidan Voorhees (39).