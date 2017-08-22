2017 Ches-Mont preseason awards polls

As we try to peek into the future, take your guesses as to who, in the Daily Local News’ coverage area, will finish tops in each category this fall. Of course there are those under-the-radar players who are just waiting to break out and expose these polls for what they are, meaningless fun.

Who will be the 2017 Daily Local News' Player of the Year Dan Beneditto, Sr., QB, Bishop Shanahan Ricky Ortega, Soph., QB, Coatesville Avery Young, Sr., WR/CB, Coatesville Aaron Young, Jr., RB/CB, Coatesville Bryce Lauletta, Sr., QB, Downingtown East Jake Dilcher, Sr., QB, Kennett O'Shaan Allison, Sr., RB, Malvern Prep Joe Zubillaga, Sr., WR/OLB, Unionville Jared Cooper, Sr., RB, West Chester East CJ Preston, Sr., RB, West Chester Henderson