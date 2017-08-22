As we try to peek into the future, take your guesses as to who, in the Daily Local News’ coverage area, will finish tops in each category this fall. Of course there are those under-the-radar players who are just waiting to break out and expose these polls for what they are, meaningless fun.
Avon Grove
2017 Ches-Mont preseason awards polls
