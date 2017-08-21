Connect with us

Avon Grove

Ches-Mont active career stat leaders

These stats are compiled from papreplive staff reports

 

Rushing                                                 Att. Yards TDs Avg.

CJ Preston, Sr., W. C. Henderson          487 2426 17 5.0

Aaron Young, Jr., Coatesville                  281 2264 34 8.1

Jared Cooper, Sr., WC East                    274 2020 24 7.4

Ty Pringle, Sr., WC Rustin                     262 1844 27 7.0

Jack Adams, Sr., Unionville                  151 679 9 4.5

Kevin Francis, Sr., Avon Grove             172 664 9 3.9

Charlie Wendling, Sr., Sun Valley        124 629 9 5.0

Ricky Ortega, Soph., Coatesville           125 587 12 4.7

Trent Pawling, Sr., Octorara                  179 564 7 3.2

Dante Graham, Sr., Unionville               77 533 7 6.9

Joe Zubillaga, Sr., Unionville                105 471 4 4.5

Jake Dilcher, Sr., Kennett                      111 464 4 4.2

 

Receiving                                       Rec. Yards TDs Avg.

Avery Young, Sr., Coatesville               67 1122 11 16.7

Aaron Young, Jr., Coatesville              45 580 6 12.9

Dapree Bryant, Soph., Coatesville      24 396 4 16.5

Brandon DeShields, Sr., Oxford          35 372 2 10.6

Mekhi Alexander, Sr., Coatesville       23 365 2 15.9

Brandon Holz, Sr., Oxford                   29 330 1 11.4

Jared Cooper, Sr., WC East                 39 317 1 8.1

Michael Gray, Sr., WC East                20 260 6 13.0

Sye Hall, Sr., Octorara                         14 240 1 17.1

Kevin Francis, Sr., Avon Grove          26 221 0 8.5

Mitch Kosara, Jr., Kennett                  12 204 1 17

Passing                                                Att. Comp. Yards TDs INTs

Ricky Ortega, Soph., Coatesville              225 153 2218 25 8

Jake Dilcher, Sr., Kennett                         256 125 1771 14 15

Bryce Lauletta, Sr., D’town East              214 124 1689 15 12

Trent Pawling, Sr., Octorara                     243 123 1464 7 12

Chandler England, Sr., Oxford                 202 118 1455 6 3

Kyle Geiser, Sr., D’town West                  153 78 1045 9 6

Joe Saulino, Sr., WC Henderson             150 51 618 4 8

Shane Wolford, Sr., Avon Grove              94 40 487 2 2

Alex Gorgone, Sr., Unionville                   57 24 456 4 4

