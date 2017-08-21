Ches-Mont active career stat leaders

These stats are compiled from papreplive staff reports
Rushing Att. Yards TDs Avg.
CJ Preston, Sr., W. C. Henderson 487 2426 17 5.0
Aaron Young, Jr., Coatesville 281 2264 34 8.1
Jared Cooper, Sr., WC East 274 2020 24 7.4
Ty Pringle, Sr., WC Rustin 262 1844 27 7.0
Jack Adams, Sr., Unionville 151 679 9 4.5
Kevin Francis, Sr., Avon Grove 172 664 9 3.9
Charlie Wendling, Sr., Sun Valley 124 629 9 5.0
Ricky Ortega, Soph., Coatesville 125 587 12 4.7
Trent Pawling, Sr., Octorara 179 564 7 3.2
Dante Graham, Sr., Unionville 77 533 7 6.9
Joe Zubillaga, Sr., Unionville 105 471 4 4.5
Jake Dilcher, Sr., Kennett 111 464 4 4.2
Receiving Rec. Yards TDs Avg.
Avery Young, Sr., Coatesville 67 1122 11 16.7
Aaron Young, Jr., Coatesville 45 580 6 12.9
Dapree Bryant, Soph., Coatesville 24 396 4 16.5
Brandon DeShields, Sr., Oxford 35 372 2 10.6
Mekhi Alexander, Sr., Coatesville 23 365 2 15.9
Brandon Holz, Sr., Oxford 29 330 1 11.4
Jared Cooper, Sr., WC East 39 317 1 8.1
Michael Gray, Sr., WC East 20 260 6 13.0
Sye Hall, Sr., Octorara 14 240 1 17.1
Kevin Francis, Sr., Avon Grove 26 221 0 8.5
Mitch Kosara, Jr., Kennett 12 204 1 17
Passing Att. Comp. Yards TDs INTs
Ricky Ortega, Soph., Coatesville 225 153 2218 25 8
Jake Dilcher, Sr., Kennett 256 125 1771 14 15
Bryce Lauletta, Sr., D’town East 214 124 1689 15 12
Trent Pawling, Sr., Octorara 243 123 1464 7 12
Chandler England, Sr., Oxford 202 118 1455 6 3
Kyle Geiser, Sr., D’town West 153 78 1045 9 6
Joe Saulino, Sr., WC Henderson 150 51 618 4 8
Shane Wolford, Sr., Avon Grove 94 40 487 2 2
Alex Gorgone, Sr., Unionville 57 24 456 4 4