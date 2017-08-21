2017 Mercury-Area Girls Golf Preview

BOYERTOWN

Coach: Tom Koch, fifth season.

Home course: Twin Ponds Golf Course.

Last year’s record: 3-5 Pioneer Athletic Conference; 4-5 overall.

Players to watch: Savanna Haas, Sr.; Natalie Stabilito, Sr.; Abigaile Beidler, So.; Kathryn Kovatch, So.

Outlook: Haas will be at the top of the Bears’ scorecard after she finished 12th overall at last season’s District 1 tournament. Along with her will be PAC individual tournament qualifiers Stabilito, Beidler and Kovatch, as Boyertown looks to fill in the voids left by the graduated Katie Goida and Emily Bradley. Boyertown’s record could have easily looked different last season, as the Bears lost three matches by less than 10 strokes and dropped their final four. “Despite some key losses to graduation and a fairly young team, we hope to remain competitive with most of the teams in the division,” said Koch. “What our fledgling team lacks in experience, they make up for in sportsmanship, camaraderie and enthusiasm. I am looking forward to a great season.”

DOWNINGTOWN EAST

Coach: Matt Grinwis, fifth season.

Home course: Honeybrook

Last year’s record: 5-3 PAC; 5-4 overall.

Players to watch: Georgia Miller, Sr.; Nicole Dutzman, Sr.; Megan Ostertag, Sr.; Liddie McCook, Jr.; Anisha Sonti, So.

Outlook: The Cougars look plenty promising coming off a winning season despite not having a single senior listed on the card. That should bode well, along with the return of McCook, the reigning PAC champion who qualified for regionals last season. “With no seniors last season, we return a lot of depth and experience,” said Grinwis, “and are looking to improve upon our record and contend for the PAC team title.”

DOWNINGTOWN WEST

Coach: Michael Ladden

Home course: Whitford Country Club

Last year’s record: 8-0 PAC; 9-0 overall

Players to watch: Grace Hickey, Sr.; Caitlin McGrinder, Sr.; Lily Burn, Jr.

Outlook: West’s players looked like well-rounded veterans in their first year of the program as they went on to capture the undefeated regular season crown. Hickey returns after a fourth-place finish at PAC Individuals last season along with Byrne (tied for sixth) and Shea Cabaddu (tied for 10th).

GREAT VALLEY

Coach: Owen Brown

Last year’s record: 6-2 PAC; 6-2 overall.

Players to watch: Liv Juliana, Jr.; Allison West, Jr.; Amanda Heins, So.; Elaine Loose, So.

Outlook: Juliana returns for her junior season after place fifth during last season’s PAC Individuals Championship. GV’s roster doesn’t boast a single senior after graduating four from last year’s squad. Though it will provide a new challenge, it should bode well for the program going forward.

HATBORO-HORSHAM

Coach: Glenn Kaiser, sixth season.

Home course: Talamore Country Club

Last year’s record: 6-2 PAC; 7-2 overall.

Players to watch: Hailey Phillips, Jr.; Sheila Fisher, So.; Emily Griffith, So.; Sarah Sciubba, So.; Emily Scott, Fr.

Outlook: Kaiser has his sights set on yet another PAC Final Four appearance this season for the Lady Hatters. It will surely be a tall task for HH, which has competed in the team postseason in each of the past three seasons but now finds itself without a single senior. Gone is 2016 regional qualifier and PAC runner-up Cassidy Gavaghan (Monmouth) along with two other graduates as HH will now turn to its youth. “The Lady Hatters will need to keep pace with both Downingtown schools this season to continue their team success they have had over the past three years,” said Kaiser. “The PAC is a much-improved league, with several strong teams and many solid individuals.”

METHACTON

Coach: Chris Lloyd, fourth season.

Home course: Skippack Golf Course

Last year’s record: 2-6 PAC; 2-6 overall.

Players to watch: Emma Lawrie, Sr.; Susan Schafer, Sr.; Ashley Liu, Jr.

Outlook: The Warriors have continually increased their competitiveness each season since the team formed four years ago. At the forefront of this year’s card will be two-time district qualifier Emma Lawrie, though the Warriors look to fill the shoes of three graduated seniors from last season’s squad. “Our team goal is to make the PAC Final Four and to send as many players to the PAC and District Tournaments as possible,” said Lloyd. “We are looking forward to an exciting and competitive season.”

PERKIOMEN VALLEY

Coach: Karen Moliver, second season.

Home course: Gilbertsville Golf Club

Last year’s record: 0-8 PAC; 0-8 overall.

Players to watch: Katie Pupillo, Sr.

Outlook: Pupillo proved to be the Vikings’ lone district qualifier last season with a 17th-place finish at the PAC Individual Tournament as Perk Valley was going through a rebuilding stage. Now rebuilt and reloaded, the Vikings will look to get back to 2015 form, when Carly Dorminy captured the league crown and the team finished 10-4.

PHOENIXVILLE

Coach: Sandy Waltz, fourth season.

Home course: Turtle Creek Golf Course

Last year’s record: 5-3 PAC; 6-3 overall.

Players to watch: Grace Simenson, Sr.; Allison Bradley, Sr.; Natalie Stipa, Sr.; Alena Carranti, Sr. Morgan Morris, Jr.; Morgan Frampton, So.

Outlook: The Phantoms picked up a wealth of experience last season with a roster riddled with juniors and sophomores. Now they’ll look to put it into practice as Simenson returns after capturing bronze during the PAC Individual Championship last season while Bradley was close behind with a sixth place finish. With the talent at the top of Phoenixville’s scorecard, one would be hard pressed not to think the Phantoms can make a push with the league’s powers.

SPRING-FORD

Coach: Patricia Lebow, 11th season.

Home course: Linfield National

Last year’s record: 1-7 PAC; 1-7 overall.

Players to watch: Bryce Armor, Jr.

Outlook: Coming off a one-win season, Lebow remains optimistic saying that her team is “moving in a positive direction.” The Rams will be without graduates Emily Pochet, Mary Enger and Sam Weidman, but boast some promising talent with the return of Armor. “Looks like there are a fair amount of young/new girls coming out for the team,” said Lebow. “(We are) excited about our returning players.”