Haverford’s Damico impressive in varsity debut

Rain may have forced Haverford High and Springfield to cut short its golf season opener, but the inclement weather could not prevent junior Greg Damico of the Fords from making an impressive varsity debut.

Damico birdied the first hole of his varsity career, a 307-yard, par-4, to lead Haverford to a 178-188 Central League victory over the Cougars at Merion West Golf Club. The match was shortened to seven holes because of the rain.

Damico finished with a 4-over par 31 to take team and overall medal honors. Senior Emmett Fox and freshman Riley Quartermain came in next for the Fords with 7-over, 36s.

Joe DeBernardi fired an 8-over 35 to pace the Cougars.