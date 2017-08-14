Malvern Prep repeats as 2017 Main Line Scholastic Sailing Association champions

The Main Line Scholastic Sailing Association recently held its Spring Season Awards banquet at Corinthian Yacht Club of Philadelphia, and led by skippers Kieran Cullen and Louis Margay and crews Tom Pero and Pat Sayers, Malvern Prep repeated as overall school year champions as well as winning the spring series. This is Malvern’s third consecutive seasonal victory.

Conestoga High School, led by team members, Andrew Gurski, Molly Dougherty, Garrett Roach and Julia Norris, placed second.

2017 Main Line Scholastic Sailing Association Award Winners were as follows:

Overall team champion – Malvern Prep.

Top Gun Award (sailor with the best overall winning performance) – Kieran Cullen, Malvern Prep.

MLSSA Sportsmanship Award – Pearce Bragaw, Brandywine High School.

Open Series Overall Champion (skipper and crew with the best overall individual scores) – Skipper: Maxwell Penders, Westtown School; Crew: Katie Martin, Conestoga High School.

The 2017 fall season for the Main Line Scholastic Association starts in September. The MLSSA holds it races on Sundays at noon at the Corinthian Yacht Club of Philadelphia in Essington, and all are invited to come out and watch the races. Those who would be interested in starting a team should contact Art Bell at [email protected]