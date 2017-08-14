August 15, 2017
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Home » Digital First Media Inter-Academic League Main Line Times Malvern Prep The Daily Local

Malvern Prep repeats as 2017 Main Line Scholastic Sailing Association champions

Bruce Adams Posted On August 14, 2017
0
0


The Main Line Scholastic Sailing Association recently held its Spring Season Awards banquet at Corinthian Yacht Club of Philadelphia, and led by skippers Kieran Cullen and Louis Margay and crews Tom Pero and Pat Sayers, Malvern Prep repeated as overall school year champions as well as winning the spring series. This is Malvern’s third consecutive seasonal victory.

Conestoga High School, led by team members, Andrew Gurski, Molly Dougherty, Garrett Roach and Julia Norris, placed second.

Malvern Prep sailor Kieran Cullen joins Malvern Prep coach Dan Cullen at the recent Main Line Scholastic Sailing Association awards banquet.

2017 Main Line Scholastic Sailing Association Award Winners were as follows:

Overall team champion – Malvern Prep.

Top Gun Award (sailor with the best overall winning performance) – Kieran Cullen, Malvern Prep.

MLSSA Sportsmanship Award – Pearce Bragaw, Brandywine High School.

Open Series Overall Champion (skipper and crew with the best overall individual scores) – Skipper: Maxwell Penders, Westtown School; Crew: Katie Martin, Conestoga High School.

The 2017 fall season for the Main Line Scholastic Association starts in September. The MLSSA holds it races on Sundays at noon at the Corinthian Yacht Club of Philadelphia in Essington, and all are invited to come out and watch the races. Those who would be interested in starting a team should contact Art Bell at [email protected]

Comments

comments




Author

Bruce Adams

Bruce Adams is the Sports Editor at Main Line Media News.

Trending Now
Haverford School retains the Heyward Cup
Bruce Adams August 14, 2017
Main Line soccer teams prepare to kick off 2017 fall season
Bruce Adams August 14, 2017
Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • - Advertisement -

  • Follow us on Twitter


You are reading
Malvern Prep repeats as 2017 Main Line Scholastic Sailing Association champions
Share No Comment