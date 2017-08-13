Pa Prep Live’s Search for the No. 1 Student Section

Do you think your school has what it takes to be crowned the No. 1 student section in Southeastern Pa.? Well, prove it! Pa Prep Live is hosting the first-ever Battle of the Student Sections to determine which school will boast bragging rights for the rest of the year.
The rules are simple: from Sunday, August 13 until the end of Week 1’s contests on Saturday, August 26 at 11 p.m., vote, vote, vote! The top vote-getters from each conference will enter a 36-team tournament bracket with the four overall top-vote getters earning a first-round bye. As we narrow down the field via knock-out fashion we encourage YOU, the students, to send us video, photos, tweets, snapchats, showing why YOUR school deserves the No. 1 ranking which will be announced after Week 7’s contest!
The voting breakdown:
Advancing to the tournament round:
Top 2 from the Bicentennial
Top 4 from the Catholic League
Top 4 from the Central League
Top 4 from the Ches-Mont
Top 2 from the Del-Val
Top 2 from the Inter-Ac
Top 4 from the PAC
Top 6 from the Suburban One League
6 via at-large (next top vote-getters)
Let the voting begin! Cycle through the pages to find your conference and vote for your school.
