Two dozen Haverford School Class of 2017 grads bound for college athletics

Haverford – Two dozen student-athletes from the Haverford School Class of 2017 will be playing sports for their respective colleges and universities this fall. They are: Henry Cordisco, Dickinson, lacrosse; Billy Holmes, Fairfield, lacrosse; John Nostrant, Penn State, lacrosse; Duncan Joyce, Princeton, squash; Evan Scott, Furman, lacrosse; Conner Mosebrook, Furman, lacrosse; Ryan Jacob, Ithaca College, lacrosse; Joel Trucksess, Lehigh, lacrosse; Chris Hervada, Monmouth, lacrosse; Bill Wu, MIT, squash; Nick Magnani, Tufts, cross-country/track and field; Jacob Wertheimer, Harvard, track and field; Josh Ridenhour, Skidmore, soccer; Peter Solomon, University of Pennsylvania, football; Mallik Twyman, Colgate, football; Tommy Toal, LaSalle, baseball; Dave Hogarth, William & Mary, baseball; Bryan Hyland, Cornell, baseball; Chris Morrison, Naval Academy, lacrosse; Tyler Dunbar, Elizabethtown College, baseball; William Glaser, Brown, tennis; Parker Henderer, Cornell, lacrosse; M.J. Tricolli, Dickinson, water polo; and Chris Kober, Campbell, wrestling.