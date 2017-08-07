Devon Prep hires three new fall varsity coaches

Devon – Devon Prep recently announced three new coaches to lead their fall varsity athletic teams. Brian McKinney of Swarthmore will serve as head coach of the varsity soccer team; Brian Rogers of Wayne will lead the varsity golf team; and Matthew DiMaio of Drexel Hill will coach the varsity cross-country team.

McKinney, a 1995 Devon Prep alumnus, most recently served as coach of the 8th grade boys’ soccer team in the Ridley Township School District and head coach of Nether United Soccer Club. Prior to Ridley, McKinney served as the varsity head coach of Marple Newtown High School where he was named Central League Coach of the Year in 2008. In addition he has served as assistant coach of the men’s varsity soccer team at Ursinus College as well as junior varsity head coach at Malvern Prep.

“We are extremely fortunate to have a coach with the combination of playing and coaching experience that Brian brings to Devon,” said Devon Prep Athletic Director Jason Fisher.

After graduating from Devon Prep, where McKinney is an all-time leader in assists and member of the school’s Wall of Fame, he earned a BA in English from Elizabethtown College. He was a four year member of Elizabethtown’s soccer program including the 1996 MAC championship team. After college he went on to play soccer in Dublin, Ireland and then professionally for the Delaware Wizards.

McKinney said, “I loved my time at [Devon Prep] and felt the opportunity to coach there was too good to pass up. My main goal is to build a soccer culture, so the team feels that no matter what happens on the field, we are part of something special.

McKinney succeeds Timothy McNally, who stepped down after the 2016 season.

Rogers, a former PGA golf professional, served as the Head Golf Coach at Temple University and Gwynedd Mercy Academy as well as Director of Tournaments and Marketing of TL Golf Services in Philadelphia. He has also held positions with several professional golf organizations. In addition Rogers has competed in over 200 professional tournaments and pro-am events. He holds a degree in Environmental Science from Richard Stockton College of New Jersey.

“I plan to utilize my extensive experience and contacts in the golf industry to enhance and improve Devon’s golf program,” Rogers said. “I am committed to developing a top-notch well-rounded program of exceptional student-athletes.”

Rogers replaces long time golf coach Frank Casey, who passed away in June after a brief illness.

DiMaio most recently served as coach of Devon Prep’s first Middle School Track and Cross Country Teams. He has been an integral part of the implementation of those two new middle school sports and led the teams to successful seasons. Dimaio is a member of Devon Prep’s Class of 2010, and a graduate of the University of Scranton, where he ran both Cross Country and Track, and Villanova University’s School of Law.

Dimaio said, “My initial goal for the team will be to pick up where Coach Evans left off and to build off of the positive work he did with the program. With the exception of some returning seniors, we have a young team.”

Dimaio replaces Dave Evans ’09, who coached the cross-country team for several years.

For the first time in the history of the school, Devon Prep has established a golf program in the Middle School, beginning in September. Shawn Wheeler will serve as the first coach of the Middle School golf team. Wheeler has been involved with Devon Prep Athletics for several years having coached the freshman basketball team since 2015. His basketball background includes playing at Interboro High School, where he was a three year varsity player and a team captain for two of those years. Wheeler attended the University of the Sciences, where he played golf as well as basketball. Since graduating from the University of the Sciences Wheeler has been involved with many different levels of coaching, including middle school and high school. In addition to Devon Prep he also serves as the Girls AAU Coordinator for East Coast Power Basketball.