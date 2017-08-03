Court Aces: Presenting 2017 All-Main Line boys’ tennis teams

Two unbeaten squads, Lower Merion and Haverford School, led the way on the Main Line high school boys’ tennis scene this spring.

Lower Merion captured its third consecutive PIAA Class AAA state title May 20, defeating Great Valley, 3-0, in the championship final at the Hershey Racquet Club. The Aces finished the season with a perfect 21-0 record. Earlier in the season, Lower Merion defeated Unionville for the PIAA District 1 Class 3A title.

The Fords finished with a perfect 14-0 record, an Inter-Ac championship, and were the winners of the Sportsmanship Award at this year’s NEMA Invitational Tournament. The Fords ended the season with a 5-0 win against Princeton Day School, one of the top programs in central New Jersey; and swept Haddonfield Memorial High School, one of South Jersey’s top programs.

Other strong Main Line teams included Episcopal Academy (13-3), Conestoga (14-5), Harriton (9-6) and Radnor.

The All-Main Line high school boys’ tennis teams are selected by the coaches. Because Main Line Media News covers 19 high schools, the Main Line Media News sports staff limits the number of sports available to first team, second team and honorable mention – but follows the priority of the coaches’ selections.

What follows are the 2017 All-Main Line high school boys’ tennis teams:

FIRST TEAM (singles)

Cahlin Pragada, Conestoga – Senior captain was Pioneers’ MVP, posting league record of 11-1 at second singles.

James Tang, Episcopal Academy – Junior first singles player displayed admirable talent and was named All-Inter-Ac first team.

Aantorik Ganguly, Episcopal Academy – Sophomore second singles posted 10-3 record and was named first team All-Inter-Ac.

Isaac Goldenberg, Harriton – Senior captain (16-10 at first singles) received second team All-Central League honors and placed second at Central League Doubles Tournament.

John Walsh, Haverford School – Junior first singles was Fords’ MVP and posted a 10-1 record. Was named All-Inter-Ac.

Will McDevitt, Haverford School – Senior second singles posted an 8-0 record and was named to the All-Inter-Ac team.

Connor Lees, Haverford School – Senior third singles posted a sterling 12-0 record and was named All-Inter-Ac.

Sean Attebery, Lower Merion – Junior first singles posted 15-0 record in dual matches for PIAA state champions, and was first team All-Central League for singles.

Matt Chen, Lower Merion – Senior second singles was first team All-Central League (singles), posted 15-2 record in dual matches for PIAA state champions, finished third in PIAA singles tournament and fourth in District 1 singles tourney.

Matt Robinson, Lower Merion – Freshman third singles finished 14-0 in dual matches for PIAA state champions, was first team All-Central League (singles), finished second at both PIAA state singles tournament and District 1 singles tourney.

Max Safanov, Radnor – Freshman first singles posted 13-2 record, was first team All-Central League (singles) and advanced to the Central League singles tournament semifinals.

FIRST TEAM (doubles)

Sam Pomerantz and Gabriel Tamarkin, Barrack Hebrew Academy – This freshman duo posted an excellent record at first doubles, and played a major role in the Cougars finishing second in the Tri-County League tournament.

Kai Czubryt-Ogino and Matt Walton, Conestoga – Czubryt-Ogino, a senior captain, and Walton, a freshman, posted a league record of 11-1 at first doubles and earned all-league honors.

Sebastian Urranga and Stephen Le, Conestoga – Urranga, a senior, and Le, a sophomore, posted a 12-0 record at second doubles and earned all-league honors.

Max Guo and Phillip Tobar, Episcopal Academy – Senior co-captains posted 9-2 record, won the George C. Shafer Doubles Invitational (Flight B) and were named All-Inter-Ac first team.

Grayson Potter and Benji Bacharach, Haverford School – Junior duo posted excellent record at first doubles, with Grayson receiving All-Inter-Ac honors.

Sesan Adebamgbe and Jared Robinson, Lower Merion – Junior duo posted 16-0 record in dual matches for PIAA state champions, was first team All-Central League (doubles) and was undefeated in District 1 and PIAA Class AAA state tournament.

Robert Frigerio and Patrick Farren, Radnor – Frigerio, a junior, and Farren, a senior, posted 11-2 record at first doubles and was first team All-Central League (doubles).

SECOND TEAM

Barrack Hebrew – Ethan Wilner, freshman first singles; Billy Cohen, freshman second singles.

Conestoga – Carson Lortz, junior third singles.

Harriton – Samarth Gowda, junior second singles; Andrew Kofsky, junior first doubles.

Haverford School – Julius Golz, junior second/third doubles and first/second doubles.

Malvern Prep – Dylan Tran, sophomore first singles.

Radnor – Ethan Lee, sophomore second doubles; Luigi Giacomucci, sophomore second doubles.

Shipley – Kyle Wang, senior first singles; Max Homans, sophomore second singles.

HONORABLE MENTION

Conestoga – Austin Han, senior third doubles.

Friends’ Central – Drew Cooper, junior first singles.

Harriton – Etan Ginsberg, senior third singles.

Haverford High – Sammy Ortiz, sophomore third doubles; Scott Kaplan, sophomore third doubles.

Shipley – Sam Lazarus, senior third singles.