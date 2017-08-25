Football
Keep Your Head Up: Lindberger, Infante tout benefits of new player safety programs
Don Lindberger isn’t shy about touting the accomplishments of the 2016 Perkiomen Valley football team. The Vikings won 12 games, a PAC-10...
Football
Worth the Risk? Players, coaches and parents wonder if football can be saved from dangers of hits to the head
Damiere Shaw had suffered concussions before. But as the doctor’s appointments piled up at a rate outstripping the answers he and his...
Football
Pa Prep Live’s Search for the No. 1 Student Section
Do you think your school has what it takes to be crowned the No. 1 student section in Southeastern Pa.? Well, prove...
League Previews
-
Inter-Academic League/ 8 hours ago
Inter-Academic League 2017 Preview and Team-by-Team Breakdowns
Talent in the trenches will be the story of 2017 in Inter-Ac League A...
-
Bicentennial League/ 12 hours ago
Bicentennial League 2017 Preview and Team-by-Team Breakdowns
New Hope-Solebury hopeful of repeating in Bicentennial The member schools of the Bicentennial Athletic...
-
Del-Val League/ 12 hours ago
Del-Val 2017 Preview and Team-by-Team Breakdowns
After earning its crown back, Interboro seeks another long reign The Del Val League...
-
Catholic League/ 12 hours ago
Catholic League 2017 Preview and Team-by-Team Breakdowns
PCL Red’s Wood, Prep set to be state’s best again Archbishop Wood and St....
-
Ches-Mont/ 14 hours ago
Ches-Mont League 2017 Preview and Team-by-Team Breakdowns
The battle behind Coatesville could go in any direction Can anyone stop Coatesville? This...
-
Central League/ 14 hours ago
Central League 2017 Preview and Team-by-Team Breakdowns
Garnet Valley, Springfield look like top teams in strong Central League Marple Newtown, Ridley...
-
League Preview/ 15 hours ago
Pioneer Athletic Conference 2017 Preview and Team-by-Team Breakdowns
Pottstown players finally able to live childhood dream Owen Morton used to dream of...
-
League Preview/ 2 weeks ago
Suburban One League 2017 Preview and Team-by-Team Breakdowns
Continental stacked again in Suburban One League as North Penn, Neshaminy look to duplicate...
Around the League
More News
-
Central League/ 14 hours ago
Central League 2017 Preview and Team-by-Team Breakdowns
Garnet Valley, Springfield look like top teams in strong Central League Marple Newtown, Ridley and Springfield shared the Central League title...
-
League Preview/ 15 hours ago
Pioneer Athletic Conference 2017 Preview and Team-by-Team Breakdowns
Pottstown players finally able to live childhood dream Owen Morton used to dream of playing under the lights at Pottstown High...
-
Ches-Mont/ 1 day ago
2017 Ches-Mont preseason awards polls
As we try to peek into the future, take your guesses as to who, in the Daily Local News’ coverage area,...
-
Central League/ 1 week ago
Help us gear up for the football season with our Delco Football Podcast survey!
The football season is just around the corner, which means we’re gearing up for the second season of the Delco Football...
-
League Preview/ 2 weeks ago
Suburban One League 2017 Preview and Team-by-Team Breakdowns
Continental stacked again in Suburban One League as North Penn, Neshaminy look to duplicate unbeaten marks The Suburban One League Continental...