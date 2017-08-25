Connect with us

Football

Keep Your Head Up: Lindberger, Infante tout benefits of new player safety programs

Don Lindberger isn’t shy about touting the accomplishments of the 2016 Perkiomen Valley football team. The Vikings won 12 games, a PAC-10...

Football

Worth the Risk? Players, coaches and parents wonder if football can be saved from dangers of hits to the head

Damiere Shaw had suffered concussions before. But as the doctor’s appointments piled up at a rate outstripping the answers he and his...

By

Football

Pa Prep Live’s Search for the No. 1 Student Section

Do you think your school has what it takes to be crowned the No. 1 student section in Southeastern Pa.? Well, prove...

By

League Previews

Around the League

More News

More Posts